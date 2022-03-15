Bam Adebayo reveals what allows him to play at such a high level for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have a number of crucial players on their roster this season, but an argument can be made that big man Bam Adebayo is the most important player on the team.

When he is playing at the top of his game on both sides of the court, the Heat are one of the toughest outs in the entire NBA. He’s a big reason why the team currently owns a nice lead for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Adebayo recently broke down what he believes allows him to play at such a high level.

“Consistency is key,” he told Corey Holmes of Sports Illustrated. “I prioritize consistency over intensity. Sticking to my daily routine keeps me disciplined and on track to succeed every day; it’s the little things that add up and ultimately take you to that next level. My daily routine is all about nailing those little things: I wake up around 6, have my protein shake, go to the gym, then I go lift, then I go to practice. I finish up around 2:30, spend some time with my mom, and go to bed early. I’m making sure I’m drinking my gallon of water every day and eating right. It’s that consistency that’s gotten me to where I’m at.”

For many years, the Heat have been known as one of the teams in the NBA that takes training and being in shape very seriously. For that reason, it’s not much of a shock that Adebayo has managed to craft a consistent and effective training style.

Adebayo did miss a rather large chunk of time earlier in the season, but since his return, he has been in the lineup every single game. He hasn’t missed a game since the middle of January.

He’s putting up very solid overall numbers this season. His 19.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game are both career-highs. He’s averaging 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as well.

As the playoffs near, Adebayo will surely look to continue performing at a high level. If he’s playing at the top of his game, the Heat have a very real chance at competing for an NBA championship.