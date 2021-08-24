- Bam Adebayo reacts to former Miami Heat teammate Josh Richardson signing extension with Boston Celtics
- Updated: August 24, 2021
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo offered his thoughts on social media concerning former teammate Josh Richardson signing a contract extension with the Boston Celtics.
The 27-year-old Richardson, who was a second-round selection by the Heat in 2015, played with the team for four seasons until being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.
Richardson’s contract should provide him with some stability after three straight years of changes. His 2019 trade to Philadelphia was followed by a deal last year that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, who then sent him to the Celtics last month.
Adebayo’s rise to prominence over the past four seasons helped him earn a max deal with the Heat that begins this season. Over the next five years, Adebayo could make as much as $195 million with the team, beginning with the $28.1 million he’ll earn for the 2021-22 campaign.
Richardson’s new deal may not be as lucrative as Adebayo’s, but he should be very happy with the terms of his new deal.
