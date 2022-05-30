The Miami Heat lost a heartbreaker on Sunday night when they just missed out on a chance to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals.

After trailing for much of Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Heat blazed back late in the fourth quarter. With just seconds on the clock, Jimmy Butler had a chance to put the Heat in the lead with a 3-pointer. Sadly, he missed the shot.

Despite that failed attempt, Heat big man Bam Adebayo had words of strong praise for Butler after the game. Adebayo claimed that Butler should be considered one of the league’s true superstars.

"You can put him in that category of superstars." — Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) May 30, 2022

There are many who do not believe that Butler is amongst the upper echelon of players in the NBA. After all, he’s only been named an All-Star six times in his career.

However, when the playoffs come around, Butler has proven time and time again that he can turn it up to a different level and truly become one of the more dominant players in the league.

In the Heat’s playoff run this season, Butler averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He had multiple masterful performances, including four games where he scored 40 points or more.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough for the Heat, and they will now watch the rest of the playoffs from home.

When Butler joined the Heat a couple years ago, he made it clear that his main goal was to win a title in South Florida. While he’s accomplished so much already with the team, he has yet to accomplish that.

He’ll look to change that next season.