Bam Adebayo looks back on Milwaukee Bucks’ sweep of Miami Heat in 2021 NBA Playoffs: ‘We were broken’

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently took some time to reflect on the team’s disappointing 2020-21 season.

After Miami made a memorable run to the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season, many folks had high hopes for the squad going into the 2020-21 campaign.

Unfortunately, the Heat’s year didn’t go as planned. The team was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in four games.

Adebayo offered some insight into the frustrating season and revealed that the Heat were “broken,” seemingly due to exhaustion.

“We are more solution-based and trying to figure out how to get it done rather than, ‘Here is our excuses to why we can’t get it done,’” Adebayo told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “But after the season, looking back at it, you was like, ‘Nah, we were broken.’”

The Heat were dealt a tough hand. Due to the impact COVID-19 had on scheduling, Miami’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals came to an end in October of 2020, and the 2020-21 campaign was already underway by December of 2020.

It makes sense that fatigue was a major problem for the squad throughout the 2020-21 season.

The Heat are trying to avoid a letdown this season, and so far, they’re doing a great job. Miami’s 10-5 record through 15 games is one of the best marks in the Eastern Conference.

Many NBA fans feel that the Heat simply caught lightning in a bottle during their run to the 2020 NBA Finals. Miami is trying to prove that notion wrong. A trip to the NBA Finals this season would surely be enough to silence anyone who thinks the team’s run in the Orlando, Fla. bubble was a fluke.