Bam Adebayo Joins Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Chris Webber With Masterful Performance - Heat Nation

- Updated: February 25, 2020
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo had himself a game on Monday night.
The big man put together 22 points, 13 boards, nine assists, four blocks and three steals in 41 minutes during the Heat’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
While Adebayo didn’t get the win he wanted, he joined some other elite big men with his masterful performance.
Bam Adebayo FILLED the stat sheet tonight with a 22-13-9-3-4 game.
He joins Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Chris Webber and DeMarcus Cousins as the only big men with those numbers in a game the last 35 years. pic.twitter.com/K6DZ4FrsNE
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2020
Adebayo, 22, became an All-Star for the first time in his career this season.
The University of Kentucky product is having a phenomenal year. He is averaging career-highs across the board with 16.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game this season.
The 6-foot-9 forward is a perfect fit for the modern NBA. Adebayo can post up, shoot the ball and conduct impressive passes. Furthermore, he is an anchor for the Heat on the defensive end as well.
While the Heat expected Adebayo to flourish in the league, it is impressive how quickly the third-year pro has become a star. In fact, Adebayo’s rapid and remarkable ascension is drawing comparisons to Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Although Adebayo has a ways to go before reaching Wade’s superstar status, he is definitely on a promising path to get there.
The Heat look to get back to their winning ways against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
