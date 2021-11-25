Bam Adebayo identifies aspect of game he struggled with in Miami Heat loss that 'can't happen no more' - Heat Nation

- Bam Adebayo identifies aspect of game he struggled with in Miami Heat loss that ‘can’t happen no more’
- Video: Timberwolves fans taunt Jimmy Butler by chanting ‘Rachel Nichols’ during Heat game
- Dwight Howard on his feud with Udonis Haslem: ‘He hates the fact that when I play, I play a little physical’
- Report: Tyler Herro observed and studied Bradley Beal’s training sessions during offseason
- Tyler Herro issues message of supreme confidence regarding his ability to shine in 4th quarter for Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade’s admission about chasing titles with LeBron James and Chris Bosh on Miami Heat: ‘That s–t wasn’t fun’
- Betting odds released on potential boxing match between Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic
- Kyle Lowry adamantly declares he’s going to retire with the Toronto Raptors: ‘That is my everything’
- Pat Riley thinks Meyers Leonard will get a 2nd chance in the NBA
- Bam Adebayo annoyed by people pressuring him to take 3-pointers: ‘Just let me grow as a player’
Bam Adebayo identifies aspect of game he struggled with in Miami Heat loss that ‘can’t happen no more’
- Updated: November 25, 2021
The Miami Heat suffered a 113-101 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
In the defeat, Heat big man Bam Adebayo had a rough night at the charity stripe. He went just 4-for-11 on free throws, giving him his worst shooting percentage from the line in any game so far this season.
After the game, the young star took full reasonability for his poor night shooting free throws. He added that it can’t happen again.
“I’ll own up to it,” Adebayo said. “It can’t happen no more.”
Adebayo is typically pretty reliable when it comes to knocking down free throws. He’s shooting 77.4 percent from the line this season and boasts a career clip of 74.1 percent from the charity stripe.
Unfortunately, he didn’t do those percentages any favors against Minnesota. It was one of several reasons the Heat fell short in the game.
The 24-year-old did add some value on Wednesday with 18 points, five boards and three assists, but he also committed four turnovers. Overall, it was a rocky showing for Adebayo.
The Timberwolves have been playing well lately, and the Heat seemingly caught them at a bad time. Minnesota has now won five straight games.
Miami, meanwhile, still has a solid overall record of 12-7. That remains one of the top marks in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat will be back in action on Saturday for a matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Miami and Chicago have identical records on the season, so the game might provide some clarity as to which team is playing at a higher level right now.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login