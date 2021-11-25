Bam Adebayo identifies aspect of game he struggled with in Miami Heat loss that 'can't happen no more' - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat suffered a 113-101 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

In the defeat, Heat big man Bam Adebayo had a rough night at the charity stripe. He went just 4-for-11 on free throws, giving him his worst shooting percentage from the line in any game so far this season.

After the game, the young star took full reasonability for his poor night shooting free throws. He added that it can’t happen again.

“I’ll own up to it,” Adebayo said. “It can’t happen no more.”

Adebayo is typically pretty reliable when it comes to knocking down free throws. He’s shooting 77.4 percent from the line this season and boasts a career clip of 74.1 percent from the charity stripe.

Unfortunately, he didn’t do those percentages any favors against Minnesota. It was one of several reasons the Heat fell short in the game.

The 24-year-old did add some value on Wednesday with 18 points, five boards and three assists, but he also committed four turnovers. Overall, it was a rocky showing for Adebayo.

The Timberwolves have been playing well lately, and the Heat seemingly caught them at a bad time. Minnesota has now won five straight games.

Miami, meanwhile, still has a solid overall record of 12-7. That remains one of the top marks in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat will be back in action on Saturday for a matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Miami and Chicago have identical records on the season, so the game might provide some clarity as to which team is playing at a higher level right now.