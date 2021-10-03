Bam Adebayo heaps praise on Max Strus and Gabe Vincent after working out with them ‘all summer’

Bam Adebayo recently said that he worked out with Miami Heat teammates Max Strus and Gabe Vincent all summer long. He also expressed how the two have improved their games.

“I’ve been working out with them all summer,” Adebayo said of Strus and Vincent. “Just seeing the way they’ve grown. Vincent is becoming a better point guard. Putting dudes in the right spots, he’s getting to his spot and doing everything in between. Then Max is just shooting the piss out of the ball. That’s why we brought him here. He’s one of those sneaky athletic guys and he can defend. They’ve both just advanced their games to a whole other level than where it was last year.”

After a series of impressive offseason moves, the Heat appear to be one of the favorites to come out on top of the Eastern Conference. However, they would need solid contribution from their role players for that to happen.

The pair of youngsters have great opportunities this season to show that they are ready to help Miami’s title aspirations, especially after the team lost Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn in the offseason.

As a combo guard, Vincent has the chance to earn minutes behind starting point guard Kyle Lowry. He averaged 4.8 points and 1.3 assists per game last season.

Strus, on the other hand, has the potential to be one of the team’s sharpshooters. In the 2020-21 season, he made 1.3 3-pointers per game on a 33.8 percent shooting clip.

It will certainly be interesting for fans to watch how the Heat’s rotation will unfold this season.