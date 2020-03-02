- Bam Adebayo Explains Why He Won’t Recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami Heat
- Miami Heat Rumors: Heat View Duncan Robinson as ‘Virtually Untouchable’
- Udonis Haslem Shows Love to Jimmy Butler While Throwing Shade at Former Teammates
- Erik Spoelstra Effuses Praise While Discussing Jimmy Butler’s Leadership
- Miami Heat News: Tyler Herro Expected to Be Out Multiple More Weeks
- Luka Doncic Reps Miami Dolphins Ahead of Miami Heat-Dallas Mavericks Game
- Miami Heat Update Injury Report for Friday Night’s Contest vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Bam Adebayo Explains Why He Wants to Work Out With Kevin Garnett
- Goran Dragic Warns Miami Heat About Recent Struggles: ‘We Don’t Have a Chance in the Playoffs’
- Report: Miami Heat Have Interest in DeMarcus Cousins If Not Signed By Lakers
Bam Adebayo Explains Why He Won’t Recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami Heat
- Updated: March 2, 2020
There’s no doubt the Miami Heat will look to chase Milwaukee Bucks phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo during the summer free agency of 2021.
While the Heat would love for their own stars to help recruit the reigning MVP, that may not be the case. Heat big man Bam Adebayo said he won’t be able to fully persuade Antetokounmpo to come to Miami.
“At the end of the day, I can’t force a man to make that decision,” Adebayo said. “That’s going to be his decision, his family’s decision. I can’t persuade him to do that.”
Antetokounmpo, 25, is anticipated to be the best free agent of the class of 2021.
The 6-foot-11 superstar took home his first MVP award due to an incredible campaign last season.
However, Antetokounmpo is outdoing himself and impressing everyone again this year. He is putting up a ridiculous 29.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season.
In addition, the veteran’s production has the Bucks with the top record in the association.
Yet, the only thing that will matter to Antetokounmpo is if the Bucks can attain a championship this season or next.
Otherwise, the Heat could attempt to lure the star away, much like they did with LeBron James in 2010.
Adebayo, 22, would be a huge part of the Heat’s pitching plan. The big man is one of the best young players in the league. He is having a career year with 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.
The Heat and Bucks take on one another in Miami on Monday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login