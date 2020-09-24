The Miami Heat have had a lot of success over the past few years with their draft picks. Rookie Tyler Herro is the latest success story for Heat team president Pat Riley and company.

Bam Adebayo, who is another young player the Heat struck gold with in the draft, claims he’s the one that told Riley to draft the fellow University of Kentucky product.

Bam Adebayo contends about Tyler Herro, "I'm the one that got into Pat's ear to draft him." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 24, 2020

Herro absolutely exploded in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. The rookie guard scored a career-high 37 points with Boston helpless to stop the rising star as Miami took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Adebayo believes performances like that are what makes the Heat such a special team this year.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this team, man, you don’t know who can go off.” Bam Adebayo talks about the Game 4 win and the maturity of 20-year old Tyler Herro. #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/vbPRj2ssd6 — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) September 24, 2020

“That’s the beautiful thing about this team, man,” Adebayo said. “You don’t know who can go off. Tonight it was Tyler and then the other three, you just never know. That’s the beauty I like about this team.”

Although Herro showed flashes of brilliance throughout the regular season, the 20-year-old has taken his game to another level in the playoffs. He’s played consistently well and has become a reliable scorer for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra off the bench.

The Heat are headlined by stars Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Adebayo, but Herro is quickly becoming a household name and arguably one of the most promising young players in the NBA today.

With Miami one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals, Herro will need to continue this level of play to help the team advance.

He will be crucial to the team’s success moving forward, especially if they have to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the next round.