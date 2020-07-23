- Bam Adebayo Shows How Ecstatic He Is to Be Out of Quarantine and Back With Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Shows How Ecstatic He Is to Be Out of Quarantine and Back With Miami Heat
- Updated: July 23, 2020
On Thursday, it was reported that Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn had completed their mandatory quarantines inside the NBA’s bubble and are free to rejoin the Miami Heat on the basketball court.
To celebrate that fact, the All-Star big man took to social media to express his happiness and relief.
Adebayo entered the 2019-20 season as a promising youngster who had flashed major potential.
He enters the unique resumption of the 2019-20 season as a newly minted All-Star who is now considered to be one of the most exciting young big men in the entire league.
So far this season, Adebayo is averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
On Thursday, the Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings, 104-98, in their first scrimmage inside the NBA’s bubble.
Surely, the fact that they were able to do that without the aid of Adebayo and Nunn bodes very well for how successful they could be going forward.
The Heat currently sit at the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Adebayo and the rest of his teammates surely have plans to finish the season with a deep playoff run.
Their next scrimmage will come against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
Their first regular season game inside the bubble will be on Aug. 1 versus the Denver Nuggets.
