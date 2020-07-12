- Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Passionately Campaigns to Free Suspended Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski
- Erik Spoelstra Gives Huge Update on Tyler Herro’s Health Ahead of NBA Restart
- Report: Jimmy Butler Primed for NBA Restart, Has Reached New Level in Orlando Bubble
- Erik Spoelstra Explains Why It’s Unrealistic to Expect Miami Heat to Reach Peak
- Report: Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn Did Not Travel With Miami Heat for Resumption of NBA Season
- Meyers Leonard Seen Studying Film on Philadelphia 76ers in Orlando Bubble
- Report: ‘Strong Likelihood’ Miami Heat’s First Scrimmage in NBA Bubble Will Be Televised
- Isaiah Thomas’ Latest Social Media Activity Signals He Could Be Joining Miami Heat
- Video: Zaire Wade Seen Putting in Work With Cavs Big Man
- Video: Meyers Leonard Shows Off Incredible Quarantine Gaming Setup in Orlando Bubble
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Passionately Campaigns to Free Suspended Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski
- Updated: July 12, 2020
ESPN recently suspended superstar reporter Adrian Wojnarowski for launching an NSFW message to Missouri senator Josh Hawley.
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo wants to see Wojnarowski absolved from all punishments.
Until It’s Backwards!! https://t.co/BzKDZtjQAd
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) July 12, 2020
Wojnarowski, 51, is one of the best sports reporters of all time.
The prolific journalist has broken major stories over the years. In fact, he usually has the inside scoop on trades and signings before the players involved in them even know they are included.
Now, the players are backing Wojnarowski.
As for Adebayo, he did not travel with the rest of the team to the Orlando, Fla. bubble. as there is speculation that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The big man is having a breakout year. He is posting 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.
The 2019-20 campaign resumes on July 30.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login