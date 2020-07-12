Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Passionately Campaigns to Free Suspended Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN recently suspended superstar reporter Adrian Wojnarowski for launching an NSFW message to Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo wants to see Wojnarowski absolved from all punishments.

Wojnarowski, 51, is one of the best sports reporters of all time.

The prolific journalist has broken major stories over the years. In fact, he usually has the inside scoop on trades and signings before the players involved in them even know they are included.

Now, the players are backing Wojnarowski.

As for Adebayo, he did not travel with the rest of the team to the Orlando, Fla. bubble. as there is speculation that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The big man is having a breakout year. He is posting 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.

The 2019-20 campaign resumes on July 30.