Bam Adebayo breaks down why it’s ‘not a bad thing’ that the Miami Heat constantly get called for technical fouls

“And that’s not a bad thing in any shape or form. You see it with Coach sometimes. He overboils and then he’s able to snap right back. I feel like once we get our emotions out, that’s when we come back together.”

The Heat have also racked up a total of five ejections this season, which is tied for third in the NBA behind only the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

These numbers are just a testament to how passionate the Heat are about winning. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon all have more than five technical fouls apiece this season. That makes sense, given that they seem to be some of the more animated players on the team.

Troubles with technicals haven’t really hindered the Heat during the 2021-22 campaign, as the team currently sits in first place in the Eastern Conference with a fantastic 38-21 record.

Despite dealing with numerous injury and availability issues, the Heat have found ways to win. Many role players have stepped up when called upon, and that has certainly allowed Miami to be successful.

Miami’s first game back from the All-Star break will be on Friday night on the road against the New York Knicks. The Heat will then head home to face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

The Heat are looking to finish out the regular season strong and make a deep run in the playoffs.