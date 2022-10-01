Bam Adebayo aligns himself with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green as best defenders in NBA

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is widely seen as one of the best defenders in the entire league.

However, he seems to think that he doesn’t get the respect that he deserves for his efforts on the defensive side of the court. He felt disrespected when he found out that he didn’t win the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, which ended up going to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Bam Adebayo says he didn't know he wasn't a DPOY finalist until talking to media after practice. His response: "Disrespectful… I can do anything those other guys can do." Goes on to cite the lack of national TV games as a reason. pic.twitter.com/E8wzs3MrqD — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) April 18, 2022

Adebayo recently talked himself up during an interview with Couper Moorhead, aligning himself with two other standout defenders as the best in the league.