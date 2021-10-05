- Bam Adebayo admits that Jimmy Butler smuggled him a sandwich during Heat-Hawks game
Bam Adebayo admits that Jimmy Butler smuggled him a sandwich during Heat-Hawks game
- Updated: October 4, 2021
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo revealed that superstar Jimmy Butler brought him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on the bench during Miami’s 125-99 preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Bam admits that Jimmy smuggled him a “PB&J” at the bench
“You all seen that? We can’t do shit.” pic.twitter.com/LGQLWVekSY
— Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) October 5, 2021
Butler, who missed tonight’s game due to rest, is always up to something.
Adebayo started for the Heat and finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds.
The Heat were firing on cylinders in the win, shooting a blistering 21-for-41 (51.2 percent) from beyond the arc.
Butler and Adebayo are one of the better duos in the Eastern Conference on the court, but it’s clear they also have a great relationship off the court.
The Heat will go on the road in their next preseason game against the Houston Rockets.
That contest is scheduled to tip on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. EST.
