In the opinion of new Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley, the franchise’s culture meshes well with his personality to establish a solid connection.

On Tuesday, Bradley offered his first public comments about joining the Heat and appeared confident that his frequent movement across the NBA has come to an end.

“I always felt like if I ever got an an opportunity to play here, I would fit in perfect,” Bradley said. “Once the opportunity presented itself, I knew I would take advantage of it. I’m excited because I do feel like I’m a perfect fit. We all know what it means to be a Miami Heat player — the passion, the dedication it takes to be a part of this culture. “I think our team is going to be really good. I’m excited to be part of Miami and part of a great culture like this. I felt wanted.”

Since the start of the 2016-17 NBA season, Bradley had played with five different teams prior to signing with the Heat, most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

Bradley started 44 of the 49 games he played for the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He opted out of playing in the NBA bubble over family health concerns.

While those statistical numbers are modest, Bradley gives the Heat another strong defender and veteran presence in the lineup.

Bradley, who turns 30 on Thanksgiving, hasn’t been guaranteed either a starting job by the Heat or a set number of minutes. Yet, it seems clear that he’s ready to bolster the team’s strong depth in the backcourt.

Now having a sense of stability in his life, Bradley can focus on helping the Heat not only get back to the NBA Finals but win the franchise’s fourth title.