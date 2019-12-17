Anthony Davis Dedicates Optimistic Social Media Post to Kendrick Nunn - Heat Nation

- Anthony Davis Dedicates Optimistic Social Media Post to Kendrick Nunn
- LeBron James Congratulates Bam Adebayo for Winning Player of the Week
- Why Duncan Robinson’s Agent Told Him to Sign With Miami Heat Over Other NBA Teams
- Adrian Wojnarowski Says ‘No One’s Going to Want to Play’ Miami Heat in Playoffs
- Miami Heat Rumors: Dion Waiters Suspended Due to Now-Deleted Instagram Post
- Report: Miami Heat ‘Determined’ to Move on From Dion Waiters
- Report: NBA Admits to 2 Crucial Missed Calls on Final Possession of Lakers vs. Heat Matchup
- Stephen A. Smith Compares Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson
- Jimmy Butler Explains Why Miami Heat Were More Attractive Destination Than Houston Rockets
- Jimmy Butler Asserts Miami Heat Can Advance to NBA Finals This Season
Anthony Davis Dedicates Optimistic Social Media Post to Kendrick Nunn
- Updated: December 16, 2019
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn both know what it means to be born and bred in Chicago.
Following last Friday’s heavyweight bout between the Lakers and Heat, Davis took to Instagram to dedicate a post to himself, Nunn and the city that raised them.
As far as pathways to the NBA go, Nunn’s and Davis’ couldn’t be more different from each other.
Davis entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. From the beginning of his career, he seemed destined for greatness.
He’s now in serious running to become both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year by season’s end.
As for Nunn, he entered the league last season as an undrafted free agent. After playing only for the Golden State Warriors G League affiliate team, the Heat signed him at the end of the 2018-19 season.
Since then, his shine has only gotten brighter. Despite being 24 years of age, he’s a very real contender to win the Rookie of the Year award.
While they both came by basketball success in different ways, surely both Davis and Nunn would credit the Windy City for getting them this far.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login