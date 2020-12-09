- Andrew Wiggins offers surprising opinion on Jimmy Butler’s leadership style
Andrew Wiggins offers surprising opinion on Jimmy Butler’s leadership style
- Updated: December 9, 2020
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins complimented Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s style of leadership.
Wiggins and Butler spent time together as teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Butler was dealt after clashing with members of the organization.
Given the way things ended in Minnesota, some might expect Wiggins to have a negative opinion of Butler. However, Wiggins said that he never had a problem with Butler and likes what he is doing in Miami.
Andrew Wiggins says he didn’t have a problem with Jimmy Butler’s leadership:
"He’s a great leader. He’s someone who holds you accountable…You’re seeing what he’s doing out there in Miami: He’s going to lead you on and off the court in the right direction."
(Via @wcgoldberg) pic.twitter.com/qRqf4JnOzG
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 9, 2020
Butler’s first season with the Heat was a resounding success, as he led Miami to the NBA Finals.
While the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the finals, Butler showed that he can be the best player on a championship-caliber team.
As for Wiggins, he was traded to the Golden State Warriors last season. He is looking to reignite his career playing alongside Stephen Curry.
The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on Dec. 22.
