Andre Iguodala Explains Why Jimmy Butler Fits With Miami Heat and Not Other Teams - Heat Nation

Jimmy Butler’s fit within the Miami Heat organization has been fantastic this season.

While many expected drama and distraction to follow the star wingman to South Florida, he has quickly assumed a positive and productive leadership role.

Newly acquired veteran Andre Iguodala has been with the Heat for less than a week. Despite that, he has already noticed just how well Butler has meshed with his Heat teammates.

In his first year with the Heat, Butler has averaged 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He has helped many of his young teammates thrive as well.

In fact, Butler will not be the only Heat player to suit up for this weekend’s All-Star Game. Third-year big man Bam Adebayo will take part as well. It will be Adebayo’s first appearance in the star-studded affair.

In the past, Butler had clashed with his teammates.

However, in Miami he has taken many under his wing. As a result, players like Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are all becoming young stars.

Now, Iguodala will have to find his place within the Heat’s talented roster.

In his first two games with the team, he’s averaged 2.0 points, 5.5 rebounds. and 2.5 assists in 20.0 minutes per game.

If he can elevate his game like many of his new Heat teammates have this season, there’s no doubt that the Heat will be a very dangerous squad come playoff time.