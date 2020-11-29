Miami Heat veteran Andre Iguodala offered a preseason prediction regarding the NBA’s 2020-21 Most Valuable Player award, with Iguodala choosing former Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant.

Iguodala served as a commentator in Friday’s golf event, “The Match: Champions for Change,” which included another former Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry.

While Iguodala feels that Curry is poised to have a big year, he believes that Durant will have a big impact during the latter’s first year playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

“Both guys will be great next year,” Iguodala said. “I’m looking forward to seeing KD. My preseason MVP [pick].”

Durant signed with the Nets last year, even though it was clear that he’d miss the 2019-20 season after blowing out his Achilles in the 2019 finals.

However, prior to that injury, Durant had put together a stellar career in which he was named to the All-Star team 10 times and won the 2013-14 regular season MVP award as well as a pair of NBA Finals accolades.

Curry also endured a rough season as he saw action in just five contests because of injury. That issue, coupled with a major injury to fellow backcourt star Klay Thompson, resulted in the Warriors’ dramatically going from the finals to the worst record in the NBA last season.

The problem with injuries affecting the Warriors also struck again recently when Thompson tore his Achilles.

Iguodala may be rooting for his former teammates from afar, but he’ll remain focused on getting the Heat back to the finals after taking the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers to six games in 2020.