Andre Iguodala claims Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have work ethics ‘just like’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson
- Updated: January 21, 2021
Miami Heat veteran Andre Iguodala has played with a bevy of incredible NBA superstars over the course of his career.
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP sees positive similarities between the Heat’s Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro and Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
“You work hard just like Steph and Klay work hard,” Iguodala told Robinson on The Long Shot podcast. “That’s why I like Tyler so much. Tyler really loves to play basketball. He really works on his game. I’m like, ‘Them dudes working just like that.'”
Iguodala, 36, competed with Curry and Thompson in Golden State from 2013 to 2019.
During that span, the Warriors went to five NBA Finals and won three championships. In addition, the Warriors captured numerous historic marks, including holding the greatest regular season record in league history in the 2015-16 campaign.
Of course, Curry and Thompson are two of the best shooters in NBA history. Curry has led the league in most 3-point shots made in five separate seasons in his career.
Robinson, 26, tied with Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard for the third-most 3-pointers made last season with 270 connected triples.
As for Herro, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 per game during the 2020 playoffs. He shot 37.5 percent from downtown during the Heat’s magical postseason run.
