Andre Drummond says Dolphins’ trade for Tyreek Hill inspired him to flash peace sign during Nets-Heat game

The Miami Heat got embarrassed at home by the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, losing 110-95.

To add insult to injury, Nets center Andre Drummond flashed a peace sign at Heat players while driving for a dunk with Brooklyn leading 80-55 in the third quarter.

It's been that kind of night in Miami ✌️ pic.twitter.com/7va8Cf50Ul — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 27, 2022

Asked after the game what made him do it, Drummond said Tyreek Hill’s arrival with the Miami Dolphins inspired him to carry out the gesture.

Andre Drummond on the peace sign: "I don't know what made me do it, maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming here. S–t just happened, I don't know." pic.twitter.com/iNFLltKIFH — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 27, 2022

A few days ago, the Dolphins made a huge splash in the NFL offseason, as the franchise acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade. The Dolphins had to give up a significant number of draft picks in the deal, but they clearly saw it as worthwhile trade. The team is looking to reach the postseason in the 2022 season for the first time since the 2016 campaign.

As for the Heat, they have been reeling recently. The team is in danger of seriously slipping in the Eastern Conference standings. It holds a record of 47-28 and is percentage points behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 spot in the East. Additionally, both the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are just half a game behind the Heat.

The Heat have lost four straight games and six of their last 10. To make matters worse, they will be matching up against several teams with winning records during the final stretch of the season.

The hope is that Miami will bounce back when it faces the Sacramento Kings on Monday at home. After that, Miami’s next three games will be played on the road.