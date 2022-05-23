- Report: Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
- Bam Adebayo insists he isn’t making statement against Celtics in ECF despite ‘disrespectful’ DPOY voting
- Victor Oladipo’s 1-emoji summary of his dominant defensive performance vs. the Celtics
- Report: Celtics provide injury updates on Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ahead of Game 4 vs. Heat
- Erik Spoelstra implies Miami Heat had to restrain Jimmy Butler from playing in 2nd half of Game 3
- Former NBA star explains how Miami Heat’s strict body fat requirement prevented him from playing with LeBron James
- Erik Spoelstra reveals that Kyle Lowry intends to play in Game 3 vs. the Celtics
- Amar’e Stoudemire crushes Tyler Herro for not being same bubble player: ‘Where is the focus on basketball?’
- Report: Miami Heat legend Tim Hardaway joined New York Knicks in scouting role this season
- Report: Boston Celtics upgrade Al Horford’s status for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
Report: Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
- Updated: May 23, 2022
The Miami Heat will be without a key part of their lineup on Monday night, as Tyler Herro will sit out the team’s Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury.
Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will not play tonight.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 23, 2022
Herro’s injury was obviously affecting him during the Heat’s Game 3 win on Saturday night and resulted in him playing just 20 minutes during the contest. When he was on the court, Herro labored as went just 4-of-15 from the field and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.
During the regular season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, numbers that will be difficult to make up against a desperate Celtics team.
The Heat are hoping to come away with another win at TD Garden in order to potentially end the conference finals on Wednesday night at home. Doing so would help the team advance to its second Finals appearance in the past three seasons.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login