Report: Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat will be without a key part of their lineup on Monday night, as Tyler Herro will sit out the team’s Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury.

Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will not play tonight. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 23, 2022

Herro’s injury was obviously affecting him during the Heat’s Game 3 win on Saturday night and resulted in him playing just 20 minutes during the contest. When he was on the court, Herro labored as went just 4-of-15 from the field and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

During the regular season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, numbers that will be difficult to make up against a desperate Celtics team.

The Heat are hoping to come away with another win at TD Garden in order to potentially end the conference finals on Wednesday night at home. Doing so would help the team advance to its second Finals appearance in the past three seasons.