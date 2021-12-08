 Report: Several Chicago Bulls players in health and safety protocols ahead of Saturday's matchup vs. Miami Heat - Heat Nation
DeMar DeRozan and Javonte Green Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are set to meet this Saturday in an exciting clash. It’ll be a battle of two contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately for Chicago, the team has multiple players in health and safety protocols. The team will likely be shorthanded against Miami.

The Bulls will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday before meeting the Heat on Saturday. Chicago is in the midst of a difficult part of its schedule, but the team has been able to win four straight games.

It remains to be seen how much longer that streak will continue given the number of Bulls players that are currently sidelined.

As for the Heat, they’ll battle the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday before Saturday’s matchup with Chicago. The Heat have hit some rocky waters lately and are looking to turn things around.

