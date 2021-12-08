- Report: Several Chicago Bulls players in health and safety protocols ahead of Saturday’s matchup vs. Miami Heat
- Updated: December 8, 2021
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are set to meet this Saturday in an exciting clash. It’ll be a battle of two contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Unfortunately for Chicago, the team has multiple players in health and safety protocols. The team will likely be shorthanded against Miami.
The Bulls now have four players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols — guard Matt Thomas is expected to miss several games, sources said. Thomas joins DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green in protocols.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 8, 2021
The Bulls will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday before meeting the Heat on Saturday. Chicago is in the midst of a difficult part of its schedule, but the team has been able to win four straight games.
It remains to be seen how much longer that streak will continue given the number of Bulls players that are currently sidelined.
As for the Heat, they’ll battle the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday before Saturday’s matchup with Chicago. The Heat have hit some rocky waters lately and are looking to turn things around.
