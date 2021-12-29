The Miami Heat won’t be in action on Wednesday.

The NBA has reportedly postponed Miami’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat don’t have enough available players to meet the required minimum.

The NBA has postponed the Heat-Spurs game in San Antonio tonight, source tells ESPN. Heat are short the required eight available players. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021

The hope is certainly that the Heat will gain some available players in the near future. The team is being ravaged by injury and health issues at the moment.

With Wednesday’s game being postponed, Miami’s next contest is scheduled for Dec. 31. The Heat are scheduled to play the Houston Rockets in that game.

Only time will tell if the Heat will be able to meet the required eight available players for that matchup. Whenever Miami is able to take the floor again, the team will be looking to extend its four-game winning streak.