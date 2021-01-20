- Report: Multiple players remain out for Miami Heat’s Wednesday game vs. Toronto Raptors
- Updated: January 19, 2021
The Miami Heat have been shorthanded for a while, and they will not receive any real help when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, as several key players will still be unavailable to play.
Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler again out for Heat on Wednesday due to pandemic protocols. Tyler Herro is questionable due to neck spasms. Goran Dragic is probable with a foot contusion. Meyers Leonard still out with shoulder. Gabe Vincent probable with knee soreness.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 19, 2021
It’s been a rough season so far for the Heat, who are just 5-7 on the season and sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
Certainly, the absence of Jimmy Butler has been a big problem. The Marquette University product has played in only six games so far this season.
Tyler Herro play has picked up of late after a very slow start, but his absence in the Heat’s last two games has also loomed large.
It’s imperative for Miami to pick up a win on Wednesday against a struggling Toronto team. Miami will have a tough schedule to close out January, with two games on the road against the new, supercharged Brooklyn Nets, followed by contests against the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.
