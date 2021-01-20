 Report: Multiple players remain out for Miami Heat's Wednesday game vs. Toronto Raptors - Heat Nation
Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have been shorthanded for a while, and they will not receive any real help when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, as several key players will still be unavailable to play.

It’s been a rough season so far for the Heat, who are just 5-7 on the season and sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Certainly, the absence of Jimmy Butler has been a big problem. The Marquette University product has played in only six games so far this season.

Tyler Herro play has picked up of late after a very slow start, but his absence in the Heat’s last two games has also loomed large.

It’s imperative for Miami to pick up a win on Wednesday against a struggling Toronto team. Miami will have a tough schedule to close out January, with two games on the road against the new, supercharged Brooklyn Nets, followed by contests against the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

