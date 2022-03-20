Report: Multiple Miami Heat players to miss Monday’s clash vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat have an important game on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are right behind them in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami could be without a significant amount of its players for the contest.

Victor Oladipo will once again be out because of an ongoing back issue. He missed the Heat’s win on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The former All-Star has only played in four games so far this season, having made his season debut in early March. In the four contests he has seen action in, he has averaged 5.5 points and 2.8 assists per game.

As for Gabe Vincent, he has been one of the more pleasant surprises for the Heat in the 2021-22 campaign. He is averaging career-highs of 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 3-pointers per contest.

The third-year player has started 26 of the 62 matches he has played in during the current campaign. Unfortunately, he will be unable to play on Monday.

Miami is surely hoping that Jimmy Butler can suit up against the 76ers. The 32-year-old star has missed many games this season due to multiple injuries. So far this season, the six-time All-Star is averaging 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Caleb Martin is questionable for the Monday match. He has been one of the Heat’s best role players this season, and he returned to the Heat’s lineup on Friday after previously missing three straight games.

The Heat currently lead the Eastern Conference with a 47-24 record. Philadelphia is only a few games behind them, which is why Monday’s game is a crucial one for the Heat.