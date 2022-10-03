Report: Minnesota Timberwolves to be without 2 stars vs. Miami Heat on Tuesday - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a preseason battle on Tuesday, but the Wolves will be without two of their biggest stars for the game.

According to a Tuesday report, both Karl-Anthony Towns and newly acquired big man Rudy Gobert will miss the game. Towns is still recovering from an illness not related to COVID-19.

As for Gobert, he will miss the game as the team wants him to continue resting after a long run in the recent EuroBasket tournament.

Finch says KAT and Rudy will not play in Miami tomorrow night. KAT still ramping up after missing last week and Rudy getting a breather after Eurobasket. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 3, 2022

It isn’t all that surprising to learn that the Wolves are taking a patient approach with both star big men. After all, the preseason is primarily meant for players to get back into the flow of the game prior to the start of the regular season. Stars are not typically given substantial minutes in the preseason.

As for the Heat, it will be interesting to see how the rotation is managed. Surely, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will be keeping a close eye on the players that are projected to be competing for the starting power forward position.

Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith and even rookie Nikola Jovic will likely get some playing time at the position.

The other position that will feature the majority of competition for the Heat heading into the 2022-23 season is likely the shooting guard position. Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Duncan Robinson could all be considered for the starting spot at that position.

Obviously, Herro should be considered the clear favorite. That is especially true after the Heat signed Herro to a four-year, $130 million contract extension.

Given the financial commitment, the Heat will most likely give the reigning Sixth Man of the Year award winner every possible chance to prove that he deserves to start at shooting guard.

Following Tuesday’s preseason game, the Heat will have four more before they open up the 2022-23 regular season versus the Chicago Bulls.

The remaining preseason games on the schedule following Tuesday will come against the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans. All five preseason matchups should give Heat fans a good idea of what they can expect out of their team in the early stages of the new NBA campaign.