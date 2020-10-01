 Report: Miami Heat's Goran Dragic likely out for rest of NBA Finals - Heat Nation
Goran Dragic Lakers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Not only are the Miami Heat down big in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but it looks like they’ve been dealt a huge blow personnel-wise.

Guard Goran Dragic is likely out for the remainder of the championship series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dragic earlier left the contest due to a left foot injury. He had six points and three assists in 14 minutes in Game 1.

The Slovenian native, who is in his 12th season, has been big for Miami thus far in the playoffs by leading the team in scoring.

If Dragic is indeed out for the remainder of the Finals, the Heat will not only lose a big-time scorer but also one of their main facilitators.

