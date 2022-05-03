Report: Miami Heat veteran Kyle Lowry out for Game 2 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat acquired point guard Kyle Lowry last summer with the hope that his championship pedigree would help lead the team to the promised land in 2022.

Though Lowry was solid in the 2021-22 regular season, averaging 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, he hasn’t been very present during the postseason due to injury. Though he seems to be on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury, he will not be back for Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami Heat say Kyle Lowry will be out of Game 2 tomorrow against the Philadelphia 76ers with a hamstring injury. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 3, 2022

Lowry has played in just three playoff games so far for the Heat. The Heat went 2-1 in those games. Since then, the Heat have gone 3-0 in their subsequent three playoff matchups. That is less a reflection of Lowry and more a reflection of just how well the Heat are playing right now.

The Heat eliminated the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round and dominated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of their current series. As long as the Heat are winning, there is no reason for Lowry to be rushed back into the lineup.

Of course, the most notable injury in the Heat’s current series is the one that Sixers big man Joel Embiid is dealing with. He suffered a concussion and fractured orbital bone in his team’s clinching win over the Toronto Raptors in the previous round.

At the time of the injury, the Sixers were up by double digits. Fans have argued that Embiid should not have been in the game at the time.

On Wednesday, the Heat will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series before heading to Philadelphia.

Lowry, a Philadelphia native, would surely love to put on a show.