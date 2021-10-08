- Report: Miami Heat to sit out several players in preseason matchup vs. San Antonio Spurs
Report: Miami Heat to sit out several players in preseason matchup vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Updated: October 8, 2021
The Miami Heat will be giving most of their key players the night off when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in their third preseason matchup.
It will be Heat Lite tonight at 8:30 in San Antonio. Being held out: Butler, Dedmon, Garrett, Haslem, Lowry, Martin, Okpala, Oladipo, Smith, Tucker and Vincent. So looks like at least some Herro and Robinson. Morris questionable.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 8, 2021
The Heat enter the contest with two victories, though it appears that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is more concerned with making sure that his veterans get some rest.
While the duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson is expected to serve as the major firepower for this contest, Spoelstra is hoping that one of the other players battling for a roster spot can make an impact.
Friday night’s matchup will mark the halfway point of the preseason for the Heat, who won’t be in action again until Monday night, when they host the Charlotte Hornets. They start the regular season on Oct. 21 by hosting the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
