Report: Miami Heat to be without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro vs. Houston Rockets
- Updated: April 19, 2021
The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro on Monday night when they take on the Houston Rockets, the team announced.
UPDATE: Goran Dragic (back) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are both available to play.
Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Tyler Herro (foot) have been ruled out. https://t.co/W0Y9VQmX5p
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 19, 2021
The Heat will also be without Victor Oladipo, as he is still recovering from an injury he suffered earlier this season against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Adebayo came up big in Sunday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets as he scored 21 points and hit the game-winning jumper to improve Miami to 29-28 on the season.
The Heat are still just the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they could have their hands full without Herro, Butler and Adebayo.
The Rockets are just 15-42 this season, but the Heat will have to rely heavily on Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and others for offense.
Miami would love to make a push down the stretch of the 2020-21 season to avoid the league’s play-in tournament for the postseason.
