Report: Miami Heat to be without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro vs. Houston Rockets
- Updated: April 19, 2021
After hitting the game-winning jump shot in Sunday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo will not play in Monday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.
The Heat reportedly will be without Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro as well on Monday.
Adebayo is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season for Miami. He and Herro combined for 30 points in Sunday’s win.
Jimmy Butler, who missed Sunday’s win, is listed as questionable for Monday’s tilt.
Huge Heat injury report for tonight vs. Rockets:
-Adebayo (knee) OUT
-Butler (ankle) questionable
-Dragic (back/knee recovery) questionable
-Herro (foot soreness) OUT
-Iguodala (hip) questionable
-Oladipo (knee) OUT
-Vincent (knee) probable
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 19, 2021
Miami may just want to rest Adebayo and Herro on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Rockets are one of the league’s worst teams.
Houston is just 15-42 this season, and Miami may be able to get a win without any of its top guns.
The Heat are currently 29-28 and are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Miami would love to make a push down the stretch of the 2020-21 season to avoid the league’s play-in tournament for the postseason.
