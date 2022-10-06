Report: Miami Heat to be without 5 rotation players in Thursday night matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat are getting ready for their second preseason game of the season, but a lot of players will not be suiting up for the match versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Five total players will be out on Thursday due to injury including Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent.

Also, per previous, no Herro, Vincent or Oladipo tonight. Vincent on track for Friday, Oladipo on track for Monday. https://t.co/w8sIJALExJ — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 6, 2022

None of the injuries appear to be overly serious, but there is no reason for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and the team’s medical staff to rush anyone back during the preseason.

Herro injured his knee when he collided with a fellow player during the team’s first preseason game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At first, the injury appeared to be possibly serious as Herro crumpled on the floor in pain. However, he was able to walk it off and remain on the Heat bench.

Tyler Herro went down and was clearly in pain, but walked off and goes to the Heat bench. Seen smiling a little at the end of this video. Looked to have banged knees, but probably OK. pic.twitter.com/4tELTLBxKf — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 5, 2022

Herro being generally unscathed was a huge relief to Heat fans and must have been an even bigger relief to the team’s front office. Just a couple days prior, the Heat officially signed Herro to a four-year, $130 million extension.

Clearly, the team envisions that he will be a key producer for many years to come.

As for the rest of the players that will sit out Thursday’s game due to injury, they all figure to be important members of the Heat’s rotation in the 2022-23 season as well.

Caleb Martin could be the team’s starting power forward to start the year, and Vincent is expected to be a key contributor at the point guard position.

Surely, Oladipo would love to get a shot at the starting shooting guard position, but Herro’s new contract has likely reduced the chances of that taking place.

After Thursday’s matchup versus the Nets, the Heat will have just three more preseason games to get right before they take on the Chicago Bulls to tip off the upcoming campaign on Oct. 19.

Surely, the hope is that all five players that are missing tonight’s game will be back to 100 percent health for the matchup against the Bulls.

With the five players out in tonight’s game, fans can look for players like Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon to get even more time on the court.