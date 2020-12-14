The Miami Heat are back on the floor tonight after one of the shortest offseasons for a team in NBA history, but they’ll be without three key players in the game.

Veterans Andre Iguodala, Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler will all miss tonight’s matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Given the fact that Heat’s 2019-20 season ended just over two months ago, it’s not a shock that three of the team’s most important veterans will be taking the exhibition game off.

That is especially true for Dragic, who is coming off a plantar fascia tear that he suffered in the 2020 NBA Finals.

With three of the Heat’s leaders out of the lineup on Monday night, chances are good that youngsters and new additions will get the lion’s share of playing time.

Hopefully, that means that fans will get their first glimpse of rookies Precious Achiuwa and Paul Eboua, as well as free agent additions Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless.