- Updated: November 15, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly will be without superstars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out tonight.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 15, 2021
Miami will have to turn to its bench on Monday if its wants to beat a surprising Thunder team on the road. Oklahoma City is 5-7 this season and has won four of its last five games.
Butler has missed Miami’s last two games with the ankle injury that will keep him out tonight. On the season, he is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Adebayo will miss tonight’s game with a knee injury. He has played in 12 games for the Heat this season and is averaging 19.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
The Heat and Thunder are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Monday night.
