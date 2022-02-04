Report: Miami Heat roll out star-studded starting 5 ahead of matchup vs. San Antonio Spurs - Heat Nation

- Report: Miami Heat roll out star-studded starting 5 ahead of matchup vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Updated: February 3, 2022
The Miami Heat will have several key players back in the starting lineup on Thursday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs.
Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo will start for the Heat marking just the 16th time all season that Lowry, Adebayo and Butler have played together in a game this season.
Kyle Lowry back — and starting tonight for Heat — alongside Butler, Adebayo, Robinson and Tucker. This will be the first time the Lowry-Butler-Adebayo trio have played together since Nov. 27 and only the 16th time together.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 3, 2022
Lowry’s return is huge for Miami, as he had missed the team’s last nine games. During the 2021-22 campaign, Lowry is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Heat fans will be glad to see the trio of Butler, Adebayo and Lowry on the floor as the team has yet to reach its full potential with all three players missing time at some point this season.
The Heat have gone just 5-5 over their last 10 games, so it is possible that this could be a turning point for them this season.
Miami is just one game out of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and currently has a 32-20 record.
The Heat and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday night.
