Report: Miami Heat release injury report for season opener vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat will have their key players available for Thursday’s regular-season opener against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Only player listed on Heat injury report for Thursday vs Bucks is Victor Oladipo out due to: Right Knee; Injury Recovery.

For Bucks, looks like Holiday plays.

Out:

DeVincenzo (Left Ankle)

Hood (Right Foot)

Ojeleye (Left Calf)

Portis (Left Hamstring)

Probable:

Holiday (Right Heel) — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 20, 2021

Victor Oladipo’s absence comes as no surprise, given the lengthy rehabilitation period he’s been facing.

The Heat are coming off a strong preseason in which they won five of six contests, though they’ll be facing a Bucks team that already has a game under their belt. On Tuesday night, the Bucks pounded the Brooklyn Nets, 127-104, in their opener.

In their final preseason contest last Friday, the Heat outscored the Boston Celtics 34-19 in the final quarter to pick up the 121-100 victory. The contest was seen as a dress rehearsal for the opener, with the Heat hoping that the same result occurs against the Bucks.