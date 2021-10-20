 Report: Miami Heat release injury report for season opener vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Heat Nation
Home / Game News / Report: Miami Heat release injury report for season opener vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Report: Miami Heat release injury report for season opener vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Erik Spoelstra Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will have their key players available for Thursday’s regular-season opener against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Victor Oladipo’s absence comes as no surprise, given the lengthy rehabilitation period he’s been facing.

The Heat are coming off a strong preseason in which they won five of six contests, though they’ll be facing a Bucks team that already has a game under their belt. On Tuesday night, the Bucks pounded the Brooklyn Nets, 127-104, in their opener.

In their final preseason contest last Friday, the Heat outscored the Boston Celtics 34-19 in the final quarter to pick up the 121-100 victory. The contest was seen as a dress rehearsal for the opener, with the Heat hoping that the same result occurs against the Bucks.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login