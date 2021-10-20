- Report: Miami Heat release injury report for season opener vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Report: Miami Heat release injury report for season opener vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: October 20, 2021
The Miami Heat will have their key players available for Thursday’s regular-season opener against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Only player listed on Heat injury report for Thursday vs Bucks is Victor Oladipo out due to: Right Knee; Injury Recovery.
For Bucks, looks like Holiday plays.
Out:
DeVincenzo (Left Ankle)
Hood (Right Foot)
Ojeleye (Left Calf)
Portis (Left Hamstring)
Probable:
Holiday (Right Heel)
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 20, 2021
Victor Oladipo’s absence comes as no surprise, given the lengthy rehabilitation period he’s been facing.
The Heat are coming off a strong preseason in which they won five of six contests, though they’ll be facing a Bucks team that already has a game under their belt. On Tuesday night, the Bucks pounded the Brooklyn Nets, 127-104, in their opener.
In their final preseason contest last Friday, the Heat outscored the Boston Celtics 34-19 in the final quarter to pick up the 121-100 victory. The contest was seen as a dress rehearsal for the opener, with the Heat hoping that the same result occurs against the Bucks.
