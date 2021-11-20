Report: Miami Heat offer promising injury updates on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro for game vs. Washington Wizards - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat are getting ready to take on the Washington Wizards on the road, and they’re hoping to have star players Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro available for the contest.

Adebayo did not participate in shootaround Saturday morning, and he remains questionable for the game.

Bam Adebayo (knee) did not participate in today’s shootaround, remains questionable tonight in Washington. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 20, 2021

Herro, on the other hand, was able to participate in shootaround. However, he’s also listed as questionable.

Tyler Herro, who missed Thursday’s game with a sore wrist, went through this morning’s full shootaround. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 20, 2021

While both players are questionable, it sounds like both players will go through their pregame routines in hopes of playing. More information will likely become available before tip.

Erik Spoelstra said both Adebayo and Herro will go through their pregame routine tonight with the hope of playing. https://t.co/UvSohMWcjN — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 20, 2021

Saturday’s game will mark the Heat’s second straight contest against the Wizards. Adebayo was able to play the first time around, but it’s clearly too soon to tell whether or not he’ll be able to suit up this time.

The 24-year-old has missed three games this season. While the Heat have found a way to go 3-0 in games without Adebayo, the team’s preference is obviously to have him on the floor.

He’s averaging 19.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. Of course, he also makes a massive impact defensively.

As for Herro, he has missed just one game this season. The youngster is having a monster campaign so far, and Miami would certainly like to have him back as soon as possible.

Herro is averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest so far in the current campaign. The 21-year-old is silencing the doubters in a big way, and he’ll hope to suit up on Saturday and continue his statement season.

The Heat are 11-5 on the season and remain near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.