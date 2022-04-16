Report: Miami Heat offer important update regarding Bam Adebayo’s availability for Game 1 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is expected to be available for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Atlanta Hawks after a stint in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Bam Adebayo (protocols) has rejoined the Heat today and is expected to be available for Game 1 against Atlanta tomorrow afternoon. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 16, 2022

Adebayo’s presence should offer the Heat a major boost as they begin what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

The Hawks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night to earn the eighth and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

Adebayo and his Heat teammates will have plenty of pressure to do well during the playoffs, as Miami is the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, that status confers on Miami home-court advantage up until the NBA Finals.