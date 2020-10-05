- Report: Miami Heat make huge upgrade to Bam Adebayo’s status for Game 4
- Updated: October 5, 2020
The Miami Heat are flying high after a huge Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
Things may be starting to shift in their favor, as the Heat have upgraded All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to questionable for Tuesday’s Game 4.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of NBA Finals vs. Lakers. Goran Dragic is doubtful.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2020
Adebayo, who was injured in the Heat’s Game 1 loss last week, missed both Game 2 and Game 3 with a shoulder strain.
However, it looks like the University of Kentucky product has a better chance of suiting up in what will be a pivotal Game 4.
Miami was able to avoid falling in a 0-3 series hole on Sunday, mainly because Jimmy Butler had a 40-point triple-double to lead the Heat.
Now, Miami could be getting its second-best player back with a chance to even the series on Tuesday.
While the Heat will likely still be without guard Goran Dragic, Adebayo’s return would be a huge boost on the defensive end and on the glass.
During the regular season Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
