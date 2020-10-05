 Report: Miami Heat make huge upgrade to Bam Adebayo's status for Game 4 - Heat Nation
Home / Game News / Report: Miami Heat make huge upgrade to Bam Adebayo’s status for Game 4

Report: Miami Heat make huge upgrade to Bam Adebayo’s status for Game 4

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are flying high after a huge Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Things may be starting to shift in their favor, as the Heat have upgraded All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to questionable for Tuesday’s Game 4.

Adebayo, who was injured in the Heat’s Game 1 loss last week, missed both Game 2 and Game 3 with a shoulder strain.

However, it looks like the University of Kentucky product has a better chance of suiting up in what will be a pivotal Game 4.

Miami was able to avoid falling in a 0-3 series hole on Sunday, mainly because Jimmy Butler had a 40-point triple-double to lead the Heat.

Now, Miami could be getting its second-best player back with a chance to even the series on Tuesday.

While the Heat will likely still be without guard Goran Dragic, Adebayo’s return would be a huge boost on the defensive end and on the glass.

During the regular season Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login