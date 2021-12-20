- Report: Miami Heat lose starter to knee injury during game vs. Detroit Pistons
- Miami Heat’s latest update on Tyler Herro ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Detroit Pistons
- Omer Yurtseven reveals how Miami Heat veterans have been helping him develop this season
- Video: Erik Spoelstra lavishes Juwan Howard with kind words in front of Michigan’s basketball team
- Report: NBA executive could foresee league changing rule that currently limits Caleb Martin’s games with Miami Heat
- Udonis Haslem doubles down in his support for Frank Gore against Deron Williams in boxing match
- Report: Victor Oladipo moving without noticeable limp in recovery from quad injury
- Orlando Magic list 9 players out ahead of matchup vs. Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade’s hyped 2-word statement on introductory look into the metaverse
- Former NBA players explain why they would’ve liked to play under Erik Spoelstra
Report: Miami Heat lose starter to knee injury during game vs. Detroit Pistons
- Updated: December 19, 2021
The Miami Heat were hit with the injury bug again on Sunday night as P.J. Tucker left the game against the Detroit Pistons.
#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker left tonight's game with a left knee injury and will not return.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 20, 2021
Tucker is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his first season in Miami. He has not missed a game so far this season for the Heat.
The Heat are still without stars Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Adebayo continues to recover from surgery on his thumb. Butler is still out with a tailbone injury, while Herro was questionable for Sunday’s matchup with a quad injury.
Marcus Garrett, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo were all listed on the injury report for Sunday’s matchup with Detroit.
Despite their injury issues, the Heat have won four of their last five games coming into Sunday. After Sunday’s matchup with the Pistons, Miami will have a four games at home starting off against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login