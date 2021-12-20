Report: Miami Heat lose starter to knee injury during game vs. Detroit Pistons

The Miami Heat were hit with the injury bug again on Sunday night as P.J. Tucker left the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Tucker is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his first season in Miami. He has not missed a game so far this season for the Heat.

The Heat are still without stars Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Adebayo continues to recover from surgery on his thumb. Butler is still out with a tailbone injury, while Herro was questionable for Sunday’s matchup with a quad injury.

Marcus Garrett, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo were all listed on the injury report for Sunday’s matchup with Detroit.

Despite their injury issues, the Heat have won four of their last five games coming into Sunday. After Sunday’s matchup with the Pistons, Miami will have a four games at home starting off against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.