Report: Miami Heat list whopping 11 players out for Thursday's game vs. Atlanta Hawks - Heat Nation

- Updated: October 13, 2021
The Miami Heat are making sure that most of their key players get some rest for Thursday night’s preseason game, with 11 players not scheduled to play against the Atlanta Hawks.
Heat announce most regulars will NOT be traveling to Atlanta for Thursday's exhibition vs. Hawks.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 13, 2021
Out Thursday for Heat in Atlanta:
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler
Dewayne Dedmon
Marcus Garrett
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry
Markieff Morris
Victor Oladipo
Duncan Robinson
P.J. Tucker
Omer Yurtseven
That likely will make Friday at home vs. Celtics at dress rehearsal.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 13, 2021
The meaningless status of the game allows Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra the freedom to sit what will make up the bulk of his roster at the start of the upcoming season.
Against the Hawks, Spoelstra will be able to make one final assessment on the players who are either on the bubble or don’t figure to see much action once the season gets underway.
The Heat do have a game set for Friday night against the Boston Celtics, which will avoid key players playing in back-to-back contests.
Spoelstra’s main concern is focused on the Oct. 21 opener against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, which will serve as an immediate challenge in the Heat’s effort to make deep playoff run.
