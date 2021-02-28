 Report: Miami Heat list Jimmy Butler as questionable for game vs. Atlanta Hawks due to new injury - Heat Nation
Home / Game News / Report: Miami Heat list Jimmy Butler as questionable for game vs. Atlanta Hawks due to new injury

Report: Miami Heat list Jimmy Butler as questionable for game vs. Atlanta Hawks due to new injury

Jimmy Butler, Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat may be without the services of star Jimmy Butler for the team’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The veteran is listed as questionable due to some right knee inflammation.

Butler, 31, has missed numerous games this season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Heat severely struggled during his absence earlier this season. As a matter of fact, they’ve been out of the playoff picture for a good portion of the season.

However, the team has found its groove in recent weeks. It’s currently on a five-game winning streak.

The Heat have picked up wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and league-leading Utah Jazz during the streak. The Heat hold a 16-17 record.

Of course, Butler has been a huge catalyst for the Heat’s winning ways. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login