Report: Miami Heat list Jimmy Butler as questionable for game vs. Atlanta Hawks due to new injury
- Updated: February 28, 2021
The Miami Heat may be without the services of star Jimmy Butler for the team’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
The veteran is listed as questionable due to some right knee inflammation.
Jimmy Butler has shown up on Heat 1:30 p.m. injury report as questionable due to right-knee inflammation.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 28, 2021
Butler, 31, has missed numerous games this season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Heat severely struggled during his absence earlier this season. As a matter of fact, they’ve been out of the playoff picture for a good portion of the season.
However, the team has found its groove in recent weeks. It’s currently on a five-game winning streak.
The Heat have picked up wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and league-leading Utah Jazz during the streak. The Heat hold a 16-17 record.
Of course, Butler has been a huge catalyst for the Heat’s winning ways. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.
