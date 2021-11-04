The Miami Heat will again have what’s become their usual starting lineup for Thursday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics.

The trio of Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker has started all seven of the Heat’s games this year while the duo of Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry has started for six of the contests.

That formula has been a winning strategy thus far for the Heat, who have compiled a 6-1 record during the early portion of the 2021-22 campaign.

The game against the Celtics will mark the Heat’s first game back home since last Friday, when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets 114-99.

The Celtics have gotten off to a bumpier start, winning only three of their eight games on the season.

After this game, the Heat will stay at home for a Saturday night matchup against the Utah Jazz before embarking on a five-game Western Conference road trip.