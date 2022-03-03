- Report: Kevin Durant will not have a minutes restriction vs. the Miami Heat on Thursday
Report: Kevin Durant will not have a minutes restriction vs. the Miami Heat on Thursday
- Updated: March 3, 2022
The Miami Heat will face off against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, and the Nets will be getting a huge boost in that game.
Superstar Kevin Durant, who has been out due to injury since the middle of January, will return to action against the Heat.
On top of that, Durant will reportedly return to the court without a minutes restriction. It’s a clear indication that the Nets are confident in Durant’s health going forward.
KD will not have a minutes restriction tonight vs. the Heat, per @NickFriedell on "NBA Today"#NBATwitter #NetsWorld https://t.co/Xw8YCxZ4L5
— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) March 3, 2022
Prior to going on the shelf, Durant was having an MVP-caliber campaign. In 36 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. To sweeten the deal, he’s shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Undoubtedly, the Nets have missed him during his time off the court. Despite having one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, the Nets currently sit in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-31.
As for the Heat, they’ve enjoyed an incredibly successful season thus far. They currently lay claim to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and have an impressive record of 41-22. Surely, they’re looking forward to the challenge of facing off against Durant and the rest of Brooklyn’s squad.
With the end of the regular season coming into the focus, the Heat are surely looking to sharpen their fangs. For the Heat this season, anything short of an NBA championship will likely be considered a letdown by players, coaches and fans alike.
