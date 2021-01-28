- Report: Jimmy Butler’s status upgraded for Thursday night’s game vs. Clippers
Report: Jimmy Butler’s status upgraded for Thursday night’s game vs. Clippers
- Updated: January 28, 2021
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s status for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers has been upgraded.
Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to questionable for tonight vs. Clippers. But now Duncan Robinson questionable due to quad.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 28, 2021
Butler, 31, has been out of action due to coronavirus protocols for a few weeks.
The veteran has only played in six games this season. He hasn’t played in a contest since Jan. 9.
On the season, Butler is putting up just 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Heat have severely missed his presence.
The team has a 6-11 record this season and is the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Clippers will be without the services of superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard against the Heat on Thursday. Both players are facing health and safety protocols.
