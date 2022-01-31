- Report: Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker both out for Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
Report: Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker both out for Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
- Updated: January 31, 2022
The Miami Heat will not have Jimmy Butler or P.J. Tucker available for the team’s road contest against the Boston Celtics on Monday.
#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) and P.J. Tucker (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Celtics.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2022
Butler is obviously a key loss for the Heat, and they’ll have to look elsewhere for his production. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.
Tucker has also been a regular part of the Heat’s starting unit this season and is currently averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
The Heat currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Monday’s game is the start of a six-game road trip for Miami, with contests against the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs set to follow the game against Boston.
