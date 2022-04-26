Report: Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks with new injury

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly will miss Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Butler is dealing with inflammation in his right knee, and with the Heat up 3-1 in the series, he will not participate in Game 5.

Jimmy Butler OUT tonight with right knee inflammation. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 26, 2022

It’s a big blow for Miami, as Butler has been fantastic in the first round against the Hawks.

Butler is averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game to lead the Heat. The six-time All-Star carried Miami in Game 4 with Kyle Lowry sidelined, but now the Heat will have to reach further into their bench.

Miami will likely turn to the likes of Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin and possibly Markieff Morris to pick up some of the minutes on the wing.

With the Heat needing just one win to advance to the second round, it’s possible the team is holding Butler out as a precaution.

The Heat and Hawks are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night at FTX Arena in Miami.