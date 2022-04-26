- Report: Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks with new injury
- J.J. Redick on Jimmy Butler: ‘He’s been far and away the best player in these playoffs’
- Atlanta Hawks release injury report for do-or-die Game 5 vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat and Boston Celtics linked to Carmelo Anthony
- Erik Spoelstra explains in what way Jimmy Butler is ‘extremely underrated’
- Miami Heat provide injury update on Kyle Lowry for critical Game 4 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Dwyane Wade says he felt ‘alive’ and ‘wanted to hoop’ again after his Jazz fell into a 2-1 hole to the Mavericks
- Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back
- Kyle Lowry says he’s measuring his injury on an ‘hourly’ basis and was up most of the night tending to it
- Report: There is ‘cautious optimism’ from people around Kyle Lowry that his hamstring injury isn’t serious
Report: Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks with new injury
- Updated: April 26, 2022
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly will miss Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
Butler is dealing with inflammation in his right knee, and with the Heat up 3-1 in the series, he will not participate in Game 5.
Jimmy Butler OUT tonight with right knee inflammation.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 26, 2022
It’s a big blow for Miami, as Butler has been fantastic in the first round against the Hawks.
Butler is averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game to lead the Heat. The six-time All-Star carried Miami in Game 4 with Kyle Lowry sidelined, but now the Heat will have to reach further into their bench.
Miami will likely turn to the likes of Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin and possibly Markieff Morris to pick up some of the minutes on the wing.
With the Heat needing just one win to advance to the second round, it’s possible the team is holding Butler out as a precaution.
The Heat and Hawks are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night at FTX Arena in Miami.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login