Report: Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic 'Probable' vs. Washington Wizards - Heat Nation

Report: Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic ‘Probable’ vs. Washington Wizards
- Updated: January 21, 2020
The Miami Heat will host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening, and they’re hoping they’ll have veterans Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic to lead the charge.
Luckily, both veterans are currently probable for Wednesday’s matchup.
Heat injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Wizards:
Jimmy Butler (right hip soreness) probable
Goran Dragic (right knee bruise) probable
Duncan Robinson (right ankle sprain) questionable
Justise Winslow (back) out
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 21, 2020
Butler missed Monday night’s overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings. Dragic served as a major spark off the bench as he has for a majority of the 2019-20 season.
The Slovenian national recorded 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field.
While it may not seem like the Heat would need Butler and Dragic to get a win versus the 14-28 Wizards, the last time the two teams played, Miami was blown out, 123-105.
Hopefully, Butler and Dragic are good to go for Wednesday so that the Heat can avenge that embarrassing defeat from earlier this season.
