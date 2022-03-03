Report: Jimmy Butler among several Heat players listed as questionable for Nets game

The Miami Heat have a big game on Thursday night, as they will face the talented Brooklyn Nets on the road.

Unfortunately, it looks like there’s a chance the Heat will be without their superstar and leader. Jimmy Butler is currently listed as questionable for the game.

Several other Heat players are also listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry and Markieff Morris all remain out for Miami.

Butler is having yet another impressive season with the Heat and continues to prove that he is one of the most valuable players in the entire league.

So far this season, Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. On the defensive side of the ball, he is averaging 1.8 steals per game. Moreover, he continues to be a key leader for the squad.

This season, the Heat have proven to be one of the best teams in the league. The team currently sits in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with an impressive record of 41-22.

Right now, the Heat are 1.5 games up on the Chicago Bulls.

As for the Nets, they have had a relatively disappointing season thus far. Despite having one of the most talented rosters in the entire league, the Nets currently sit in the No. 8 spot in the East with a 32-31 record. They’ve lost their last two games.

The Heat are surely hoping to have Butler on the court on Thursday. If he has to miss the game, players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will have to step up to help their team get a win.